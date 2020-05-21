Rochester police ask public for information on April homicide case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is asking the public for information about an April homicide case.

According to RPD, on April 16, 41-year-old Robert Volgmann was found deceased in his room at 2319 28 1/2 Avenue NW.

Police said Volgmann was assaulted and killed possibly on the evening of April 12 or early in the morning on April 13.

Authorities said flyers were distributed to residences in the area asking for information on suspicious persons or discarded items.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RPD at 507-328-6800 or Investigator Jean Valere at 507-328-6935.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said that if the tip leads to the arrest of the person or people involved, the tipster might be eligible for a cash reward.