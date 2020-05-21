Scattered Storms likely this weekend

An active weather pattern is still set to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this holiday weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, Sunday, and on Monday. This weekend doesn't appear to be a complete washout like last weekend was!

Right now it appears we will have periods of dry-time where you can get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures. Even get the grill and barbeque going! Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Very isolated chances Saturday afternoon and then again Sunday afternoon and early evening. Temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 70s on Saturday and then jump into the lower 80s on Sunday. Dew points are expected in the middle and upper 60s on Sunday making it feel a little muggy outside during the afternoon.

The weather-maker from last weekend is still impacting our weather Thursday night and Friday. A strong high-pressure system off the coast of New York and Boston is stalling this low-pressure system out over the Carolina's. This low is creating a conveyor belt of sorts with cloud cover extending from the Ohio River Valley to SE Minnesota. This cloud cover has impacted temperatures in SE MN and NE IA with highs only in the middle and lower 60s on Thursday.

The cloudy skies will continue into Friday with highs in the lower 70s and maybe even upper 60s if the pesky cloud cover sticks around through the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the overnight hours Friday with mainly dry conditions expected during the afternoon and evening. Keep those umbrellas handy for the weekend!

Nick