2020 Minnesota State Fair has been officially canceled

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair has been canceled for 2020.

According to an update from Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer, the Fair relies on a variety agriculturists, vendors, artists, entertainers and more who have been impacted in the past two months by the pandemic.

"This will have a big impact on thousands of businesses and the tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication and love bring the fair to life. We understand exactly what they’re going through because we’re going through the same thing," Hammer said.

"We’ll face those challenges because the most important thing is your health. No one knows what things will be like at fair time, but we need to make decisions now based on what we know today, not how we hope things will be in August," he added.

Hammer said the State Fair team is working on coming back "bigger, better, stronger and smarter" in 2021.

