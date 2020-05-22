Authorities investigating after shots fired into Austin home

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Austin early Thursday morning.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, at about 5 a.m., officers responded to the 800 and 900 block of 6th Avenue SE in Austin after receiving reports of gunshots.

Authorities said the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said no activity was ongoing when authorities arrived, but they did speak with residents in the 900 block of 6th Avenue SE. Authorities said the residents told officers that shots had entered their home.

Authorities said the house was occupied by a 27-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl at the time of the incident. The Sheriff's Office said all were unharmed.

Authorities said six bullet holes were found in the side of the home, and six 9mm casings were found in a yard in the 700 block of 8th Street SE.

The Sheriff's Office said witnesses said they saw two people running through the area at the time of the shooting and leave in a white or silver SUV.

Authorities said the suspects were described as tall and skinny and wearing blue jeans. The Sheriff's Office said one suspect wore a light blue sweatshirt and the other had an orange sweatshirt on. The witnesses reportedly said the suspects had their hoods on, and couldn't provide any other physical descriptors.

Authorities said the homeowners didn't know of anyone who would target them. The Sheriff's Office reported that there are no suspects at this time and the case is under investigation.