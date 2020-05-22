Byron’s Sacia Vanderpool Commits to Wisconsin

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) - Big New coming out of Byron today - Junior Sacia Vanderpool has verbally committed to play College Basketball for the Wisconsin Badgers. On twitter, she stated it's been her dream to play in the Big Ten.

Vanderpool has family connections to the University of Wisconsin. She's attended numerous sporting events in Madison making it a perfect fit for the 6-4 post player.

Vanderpool is a versatile big but also has the perimeter skills to take her game outside.

This past winter, Vanderpool averaged 16-points, 9-rebounds and 4-blocks a game for the Bears who finished 11-16. The Bears were a very young team with just two Seniors.

Vanderpool had scholarship offers from Northern Colorado and North Dakota State to name a couple, was also being recruited by LSU and Texas Tech.

This past season the Badgers finished 12-19 overall, 3-15 in the Big Ten.