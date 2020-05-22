Cool and damp today; warmer, stormy weather for the holiday weekend

A cloudy, cool, unsettled Friday

We've experienced more clouds than sunshine so far this week and unfortunately, that trend won't be changing anytime soon. As one storm system pulls away from the region today, another is spinning its way in our direction, bringing thick clouds and some rain chances heading into the early part of our holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies through today with sprinkles possible in the midday and afternoon and perhaps a gap or two in the clouds allowing for some late day breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light southeast breeze.

Scattered thunderstorms this weekend

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will move through the area to start the weekend from late Friday night through the mid afternoon hours Saturday. Severe weather doesn't appear to be a concern with this, the first of two storm systems to bring rain chances for the holiday weekend. We'll have plenty of clouds, though, and that will hold temperatures down a bit, mainly in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon with a slight southeast breeze.

The second system to impact our weekend moves in for Sunday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning with a larger batch of potentially stronger thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. In between there may be enough sunshine to boost our temperatures, warming us to the lower 80s with the help of a gusty south breeze. The risk of severe weather Sunday is relatively low with large hail the primary threat in a few of those storms. Heavy downpours will also be possible as heavier humidity looks to be building into the region as well.

Memorial Day is looking a bit gray and unsettled, unfortunately, as the cold front triggering the late weekend activity looks to be delayed in its arrival. Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Bright and summer-like for most of next week

Clouds will slowly break up Tuesday with afternoon sunshine helping our temperatures reach the mid 70s.

A storm system spinning away to our south is expected to send a little energy for the middle part of next week, meaning isolated showers and a rumble of thunder or two may sneak in for Wednesday with partly sunny skies during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

After a bright, warm day next Thursday when high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, cooler air will flow into the region for the end of the week with sunshine in store and high temperatures will be in the more seasonable 70 degree range.