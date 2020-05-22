Face coverings to be required at all public spaces in Minneapolis starting Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced an order requiring everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask or face covering in public spaces.

This includes all retail stores, hotel, schools and service centers.

"We are not criminalizing forgetfulness," Frey said. "We are not penalizing people for a lack of awareness. We are approaching the implementation of this policy with grace and patience. We are prioritizing outreach, and education. But here is what we will be cracking down on: We will not be entertaining extreme selfishness and the flagrant disregard for the health and safety of our fellow Minneapolis residents."

The order is scheduled to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mayor added that establishments have the right to refuse service to anyone not complying.

Residents are encouraged to contact the city for ways to obtain a cloth mask if needed.

Mayor Frey emphasized that this is not a substitute for social distancing or hand washing, and that residents should continue to adhere to all CDC guidelines.