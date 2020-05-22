Fewer Memorial Day weekend travelers expected

MADISON (WKOW) -- AAA is not putting out its annual Memorial Day travel forecast because of the coronavirus.

The organization said economic data used to create the forecast have been undetermined.

Preliminary reports suggest fewer people will hit the road this year and mark the unofficial start of the summer at home.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers aren't letting the low numbers stop them from doing their job. They will be looking for distracted drivers, seatbelt violations and speeding.

"Making sure that you're obeying those rules of the road is really about everyone's general safety," said Trooper Nate Henrickson. "[At] the end of the day, they all want to get to where they're going safely as well."

Construction and work zones are more active this time of the year, so officials are reminding drivers to pay attention to speed changes and workers in the road.