Officials: Counterfeit oxycodone caused 3 overdoses, 1 fatal in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- Officials say one man has died and two others are recovering from overdoses of counterfeit oxycodone pills in Mankato.

The city's Department of Public Safety says first responders were called to an apartment Thursday about 2 a.m. and found the three overdose victims. All three were men in their 20s.

One of the men, 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where one was admitted to the intensive care unit and the other was treated and released.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force determined the pills were counterfeit oxycodone, which commonly contains dangerous amounts of fentanyl.