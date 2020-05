LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) - In this week's edition of Par for the Course, we took the short drive north on Highway 63 to Lake City to play The Jewel.

The Jewel is a Hale Irwin designed course nestled along the bluffs of the Mississippi River. It is regarded as one of the best courses in the state of Minnesota.

For this week's installment of our summer feature, we took on their 433 yard Par 4 Hole #14.