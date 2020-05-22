Plane with 98 on board crashes in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) -- A passenger plane with 98 people on board has crashed in a crowded neighborhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

Karachi's mayor says five or six houses were destroyed in Friday's crash.

He says all those on board died, but civil aviation officials later said at least two people survived the crash. A recording of the flight's final moments indicates it was trying to land when one of its engines failed.

Pakistan had just recently resumed domestic flights ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr following weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By ADIL JAWAD

Associated Press