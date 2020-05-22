Restaurant’s social media post calls for help from city leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In about a week and a half, Minnesota bars and restaurants can reopen, with heavy restrictions: only allowing outdoor seating and only serving up to 50 people at a time. A number of local restaurants and bars have been vocal about their disappointment in the restrictions for re-opening.

Friday morning, the Tap House West End, took those frustrations to social media. The post urges social media scrollers to stop and read. It asks the read to imagine it's lowest "comfort level" dollar amount to have in your bank account, then lower that number a few more times.

It goes on to say, quote: "Now add a "punch in the gut" like we got on Wednesday from the Governor. That is EVERY restaurant/bar in Rochester right now."

"I understand the frustration that bars and restaurants have," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "They've been waiting for this day thinking that on June 1st they would be able to open up."

The Facebook post that's been circulating the web, at last check with 160 shares, calls on the Med City to push for changes, reading quote: "Together, Mayo Clinic and Mayor Norton could save our businesses. We cannot survive on patio only....."

"We have worked so hard from the begging to make sure we are doing everything we can," Norton continued.

Norton says action is already being taken, starting with a new city approach that will loosen up requirements for outdoor dining. It's something she will be included in the city's emergency response and hopes to pass with city council members Wednesday night.

"Maybe into the streets, parks, sidewalks, maybe some things that were a little tough to get done before, we are going to take advantage of this opportunity to say, nope, we are going to try new thing," Norton said.

Norton wrote to Gov. Tim Walz Friday afternoon, asking him to modify some of his restrictions on state regulations, such as the sale of alcohol on contiguous property and allowing restaurants to open indoors at 25 percent.

"If we do this correctly, we can keep the dial turning so the economy can open up further and we won't have to start over," Norton said.

