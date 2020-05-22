Rochester drug bust leads to two arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A narcotics investigation in Rochester led to a drug bust and the arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 100 block of Sandbar Court NE.

Deputies said 23-year-old Abigail Moriarity and 28-year-old Tywan Clark were arrested on first degree drug charges of controlled substance sales and possession.

The Sheriff's Office said the two were found with 15 tablets of ecstasy, 42 tablets of Xanax, 286 grams of marijuana, packages of THC edibles and 85 grams of cocaine.

The investigation and arrests were made by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement team.