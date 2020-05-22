Singing Mayo Clinic doctor to perform at special Indy 500 event

INDIANAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Dr. Elvis Francois, accompanied by Dr. William Robinson on piano, is singing at a special national event this weekend.

The singing doctor is an orthopedic surgery resident at Mayo Clinic. He has gone viral for his live performances at hospitals, and appearances on national programs like The Today Show.

Last month, he released a four-song extended play called "Music Is Medicine." All proceeds go to COVID-19 relief. He had been signed by Big Machine Records to a record deal, and formed "Doctor Elvis Records."

The Indy 500 was supposed to take place on Sunday, but it was postponed to August due to COVID-19. Instead, NBC is airing a special event, looking back to last year's race and recognizing COVID-19 research.

As part of the program, Doctors Francois and Robinson will perform "God Bless America." The doctors want to honor frontline workers during the pandemic.

Additionally, they want to draw attention to "The Fight Is In Us," a new campaign for COVID-19 survivors to donate potentially life-saving plasma for research. Mayo Clinic is currently leading a national program studying that therapy.

Sunday's broadcast is at 1 p.m. on KTTC.