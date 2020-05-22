Stormy conditions expected for the holiday weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are set to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this upcoming weekend. I do not expect a complete washout this weekend, but you'll want the umbrella handy from time to time Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS: SATURDAY / SUNDAY

Saturday:

The severe weather threat on Saturday will stay well to the west in the northern plains in South Dakota and northern Nebraska. The main threat for showers and thunderstorms Saturday in SE MN and NE Iowa will be in the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday:

The severe threat for Sunday moves a little closer to SE MN and NE IA on Sunday. A "Marginal Risk" stretches from eastern South Dakota through central Iowa. This is only a 1 out of 5 threat level for Sunday, but a couple of isolated storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon.

Timing:

The timing this weekend will be a little up in the air depending on the movement of these two weather-makers.

Saturday:

Best chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday will be before 12 p.m with isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Sunday:

Thunderstorms will stay very isolated and scattered during the later afternoon and early evening hours. The best chance would be after 3 p.m.

Monday:

Monday might be our best chance for widespread accumulating rainfall. Severe weather doesn't look likely at this time but some areas could experience moderate rainfall at times.

Rainfall accumulations this weekend will range from around a quarter of an inch to over 1-inch in some areas. With showers and thunderstorms being so scattered, I think we'll see a wide range in rainfall accumulations.

Temperatures will stay mild this weekend with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and upper 70s / lower 80s on Sunday. Highs next week will stay in the middle 70s with rain chances Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday.

Nick