U.S. Census Bureau to begin dropping off packets next week in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) -- Officials with the United States Census Bureau say they'll begin dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of Minnesota households starting next week.

According to the release, the packets will be delivered to areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.

Census Bureau officials say they will practice social distancing and will wear personal protective gear for safety. Officials say the operation is contactless and follows the most current federal guidelines.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota currently has the highest census response rate in the country at 69.9 percent. Wisconsin is currently at 67.3 percent, and the national average is at 59.9 percent.

Click here to learn more about how to respond to the census.