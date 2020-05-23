Minnesota sees record COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota health officials are reporting a record high for COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

Officials confirmed 847 new cases, boosting the cumulative number to 19,845.

There were 10 additional deaths, increasing the total number to 852.

Nearly 700 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus.

The number of people requiring hospitalization jumped from 534 to 568, although there were 18 fewer patients reported to be in intensive care units.