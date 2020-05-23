Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, wrapping up Ramadan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Saturday marks the end of Eid- Al- Fitr for Muslims worldwide.

Eid Al-Fitr translates to the "festival of breaking fast." For the past month, Muslims have been fasting from food and water sun up to sun down.

Under normal circumstances, families would gather and celebrate.

Hundreds of thousands are celebrating worldwide Saturday and Sunday.

"I wish you a blessed Eid Mubarak to you, your family, your children and to the entire community," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

President Donald Trump is also sending his wishes saying in part, "On Eid-Al-Fitr, the First Lady and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims in the United States and around the world as they celebrate."

Rochester resident Abdul Noor

While the joy of the biggest holiday for Muslims very much still felt, it's far from normal. "It's completely different than the other Eids we had in our lives," Abdul Noor, Rochester resident said.

Noor, a community youth leader said on a typical Eid preparations begin very early in the morning.

"Wake up 5 in the morning get ready for Eid, it's a big day to celebrate with our fellow Muslims in the Rochester Community," Noor said.

Although the day didn't start that early, and the only place to get dressed for was downstairs, it was worth it. Noor and his family made sure to enjoy the day, just in a different way.

"We watched memorable videos we recorded previously," he said., adding that they connected with family via Zoom and many phone calls.

Unprecedented in every way, but for the safety of all.

"Stay home, be safe and happy Eid Mubarak," Noor said.