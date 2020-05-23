Storm chances continue through Memorial Day; Some strong to severe on Sunday

Spotty showers will come to an end after sunset with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with light and varied winds. Dew points will be near air temperatures overnight, so will need to watch out for areas of fog to develop after 2am.

Our next weather maker arrives Sunday morning, bringing our first round of showers and thunderstorms for the day. Would not be surprised to have strong winds associated with this line. The midday will see a break in the precipitation as our second round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive for the late afternoon and evening. Some of Sunday's storms could become strong to severe, especially the second round, with large hail and strong to damaging winds the main threat. The storm prediction center has the southwestern half of the viewing area under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather and the northeastern half under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Make sure to stay weather aware all day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with dew points well into the 60s with light southwest winds.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible for Memorial Day on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

Dry conditions return to the region by the late week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to stay mostly sunny, but the afternoon could see a slight chance for a few spotty showers.