CDC lays out guidelines for reopening of public gatherings among faith communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Across the United States, houses of worship are considering the option of holding public services.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz announced religious groups can conduct services of 10 or more people, and 25 percent occupancy starting Wednesday.

The CDC released guidelines on Friday, with a list of suggestions faith communities should consider before reopening.

These include:

Consistent with the community’s faith tradition, consider temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects, such as worship aids, prayer rugs, prayer books, hymnals, religious texts and other bulletins, books, or other items passed or shared among congregants, and encouraging congregants to bring their own such items, if possible, or photocopying or projecting prayers, songs, and texts using electronic means.

Modify the methods used to receive financial contributions. Consider a stationary collection box, the main, or electronic methods of collection regular financial contributions instead of shared collection trays or baskets.

Consider whether physical contact (e.g., shaking hands, hugging, or kissing) can be limited among members of the faith community.

If food is offered at any event, consider pre-packaged options, and avoid buffet or family-style meals if possible.

Develop a schedule of increased, routine cleaning and disinfection.

Promote social distancing at services and other gatherings, ensuring that clergy, staff, choir, volunteers and attendees at the services follow social distancing, as circumstances and faith traditions allow, to lessen their risk.

Consider holding services and gatherings in a large, well-ventilated area or outdoors, as circumstances and faith traditions allow.

Tim Walz said he is working with faith leaders, to reopen safely.

"The guidance that we use from CDC, the ability to work on this was done in partnership with our faith communities we are grateful for them I think they are going to be stressing these very same things," he said.

Last week, Steve Grove, Dept. of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner, said religious should also reconsider singing.

"We've got to limit things like singing in those environments, which of course is such a great thing about church or celebrations. But if you look at the data on the choirs, that have been total hotspots for spread even when social distancing existed. Singing is one of the worse things you can do," Grove said.

Walz said it's a religious groups' choice to host public services but encourages them to be aware that cases may rise within large group gatherings.

"Many of these congregations have gone to great lengths to think about this. I would also like to say many have made a choice and will continue to make the choice to not open for large gatherings. We share that commonality of the desire to get people back cannot override the ability to keep the community safe and those most vulnerable safe," Walz said.