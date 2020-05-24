Strong to severe storms possible tonight, Storm chances continue into the midweek

Sunday morning saw a line of widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms move through the area. Conditions dried and warmed up during the midday and afternoon, now this evening will see a second round of storms in the area, some of which could become strong to severe.

Much of NE Iowa is under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather with the remainder of the viewing area under a marginal risk (1/5). The best timing for strong to severe storms will be between 8pm to midnight with large hail and strong to damaging winds as the main hazards. Will also need to watch out for heavy rainfall in thunderstorms. Lingering non-severe showers and thunderstorms are possible between midnight and 4am with overnight temperatures in the mid 60s.

Muggy, summer-like conditions continue into Memorial Day on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms. Will need to watch out once again for strong to severe storms with hail and strong winds being the main threat.

Storm chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We finally manage a break in the rain by Thursday as high pressure takes control of the region with temperatures in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected for Friday and into the weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies.