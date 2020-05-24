Two people die in rural Olmsted County crash

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) -- A two vehicle crash in rural Olmsted County killed two people Saturday morning.

73-year-old Gary Eisentrager of Bryon and 29-year-old Kyle Love of Keller, Texas both died after their cars collided head-on at the 7900 Block of Valleyhigh Road NW in Kalmar Township.

Olmsted County deputies were called to the accident scene at 10:59 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies realized one driver was dead and the other was in critical condition. Deputies performed lifesaving attempts on the second driver, but were unsuccessful. The second driver was declared dead at the scene.

After investigating, deputies determined that Love, driving a Jaguar SUV, was westbound on Valleyhigh Road when he attempted to pass other westbound vehicles. Eisentrager, driving a Saturn Vue, was eastbound on Valleyhigh Road. Deputies believe Love's vehicle struck Eisentrager's nearly head-on.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating.