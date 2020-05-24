Warm and muggy with storm chances for the rest of the holiday weekend

Warm, humid, stormy Sunday

The warm, unsettled theme to our holiday weekend's weather continues today as a storm system approaches from the west right on the heels of the system that brought rain to much of the area on Saturday. A decaying line of thunderstorms is rumbling into the area from the wet this morning, bringing brief downpours of rain and some fairly gusty winds, but severe weather isn't likely a concern at this point. Skies will clear a bit in the mid-afternoon, allowing the strong late May sunshine and a slight southeast breeze to warm our temperatures to around 80 degrees. If you're keeping track at home, you'll notice that Rochester has yet to officially reach 80 degrees this year. The average first 80-degree day is May 3rd, so we're a bit overdue. Dew point temperatures will also be on the ride, likely reaching the mid and upper 60s across the area, making this the most humid feeling day of 2020 as well.

A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms (mainly after 5 PM) are expected to develop, potentially producing large hail and damaging winds, especially on the Iowa side of the border, though the entire local area is under at least a very small risk of severe weather today.

Muggy, unsettled Memorial Day

More thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day, though it won't necessarily be a total washout. We'll have a few storms in the morning and a few more will likely develop later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will again be near 80 degrees with a slight south breeze that will occasionally gust to 20 miles per hour. The greatest risk for severe weather tomorrow will be large hail. A portion of the area is in the Marginal Risk for severe weather.



A cold front will stall across the area heading into Tuesday, further serving as the focus for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather won't be a concern at that point. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

After another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, we'll have just a slight chance on Thursday when sunshine will be more prevalent and high temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Finally, a dry spell of sunnier weather

Friday and next weekend area looking slightly cooler and seasonable with sunnier skies under high pressure, so it looks like the final days of May will be rather pleasant.

Here is the latest weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: