A Warm Memorial Day Featuring Thunder and Sunshine

Warm and unsettled Memorial Day

Warm, humid air continues to flow into the region today as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west, setting the stage for an unsettled Memorial Day in our area. Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning with occasional sunshine expected through much of the afternoon when temperatures will flirt with the 80-degree mark. Rochester has yet to officially record an 80-degree high temperature this year and we're now three weeks beyond the time when that typically occurs. The record for the latest first 80-degree day is June 9th, so there's still plenty of time before that becomes a concern.

The evening looks unsettled and perhaps a bit dangerous as a disturbance from the southwest will produce a large cluster of thunderstorms that may become strong to severe in our area. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy downpours of heavy rainfall will be possible from 6 PM through midnight. The entire area is in the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk of severe weather, the lowest category on the threat scale. Of course, lightning will also be a concern, an important item to remember as so many of us will be outdoors on this holiday.

Scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area through much of our Tuesday as the front to our west will stall across the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a slight south breeze. We'll again be in the Marginal Risk for severe weather, especially in the afternoon when large hail and a few downpours of rain will be possible.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop Wednesday as another cold front swings through the area in the afternoon. With a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures will be near 80 degrees later in the day.