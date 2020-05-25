Des Moines woman charged after stabbing, trying to drown cat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Police in Des Moines have charged a woman with animal torture after they say she tried to kill her cat.

The Des Moines Register reports that police learned of the attack after being called to an apartment around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of an animal bite.

Police say 21-year-old Rosemary Kay Buelow told them the cat had bitten her while she was showering and that she stabbed it in self defense.

But police say after questioning, Buelow said she had stabbed the cat with a kitchen knife several times, then tried to drown it because she didn't want to care for it anymore.