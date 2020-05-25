Enjoying the holiday amid coronavirus concerns, many get out on the water

(KTTC) -- Despite some thunderstorms earlier in the day Monday, the weather was largely favorable for getting outside.

Even though many of the normal Memorial Day events did not take place, the people we spoke with were making the most of the current pandemic situation.

"I absolutely love it. It's a beautiful day," said Rochester resident Melinda Anderson.

"[My son] Brooks loves being outside, so anytime we're out here he's the happiest," said Rochester resident Beth Kloss. "So, it's the best for us."

Memorial Day often marks the unofficial start of summer, but because of the pandemic, the holiday feels different this year.

"We usually go to a cabin or something like that or a part to go hiking and things like that," said Anderson. "We thought we'd venture out and see what we could find what to do during this COVID time. But thing are settled down and we're really enjoying the day."

Nevertheless, people found fun ways to enjoy the long weekend and stay socially distant, like fishing and boating on Lake Zumbro or taking a paddle boat ride around Silver Lake.

"You're on a boat with one or two other people, or on a kayak or canoe by yourself or with a few people," said Ben Owens, Silver Lake Boat and Bike Rental Co-Owner. "You know, there's not massive amount of people gathering together. It's a pretty safe way to social distance."

"Oh just go out and tool around a little bit," said Brandon Kloss, about getting the boat in the water Monday. "I think the lake it's still no wake so we can't get up to speed but just putt around for a few hours and enjoy the sun. It's fun though, this is what it's all about is getting the kids out here and enjoying it."

If you are looking for something fun to do during the summer, Silver Lake Boat and Bike Rentals are open from Noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Life jackets and "high touch" surfaces on the boats and other equipment are sanitized after each use.