Free mask giveaway Tuesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- If you're in need of a cloth mask, you might want to visit an Iowa Hy-Vee on Tuesday.

According to a news release Monday afternoon, the Iowa Dept. of Public Health has provided the grocery store chain with 75,000 cloth masks to distribute to customers.

The masks will be given away on Tuesday, May 26, starting at 7 a.m. at Hy-Vee grocery stores and drug stores across the state.

Each location will have about 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The news release goes on to say the masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The masks were donated to Hy-Vee by the Iowa Department of Public Health, in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.