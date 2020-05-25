MEMORIAL DAY: Remembering the fallen

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many towns cancelling or holding truncated events for Memorial Day, the American Legion in Eyota still had a busy day honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. The post honored those heroes at Dover, Viola, and Eyota cemeteries before hosting its own event at Freedom Park on Monday.

The ceremony included a 21 gun salute, a procession with the American Flag and military branch flags, and the playing of taps.

Vince McConnell, a Vietnam Veteran, says the playing of taps "rips through your heart," as a veteran.

About 40 people in total were at the ceremony including those in it.

"I think it's important for us to do this just to remind ourselves there are greater things than what is going on today. We need to remember and observe these who have made that sacrifice and those who are currently fighting for those freedoms we so enjoy today," said Legion Commander Jerry Enright.

McConnell, while fighting tears says Memorial Day, "means a lot. I always cut a few days and cry because it's always been sad for me."

Enright added veterans' hearts also go out to the medical workers on the front lines who are in "war-like situations" battling coronavirus.