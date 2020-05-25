Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN HARDIN…SOUTHEASTERN WRIGHT…FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN
HAMILTON COUNTIES…
At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles north of Jewell Junction to Ackley, moving
north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Iowa Falls, Hampton, Ackley, Big Wall Lake, Alden, Dows, Latimer,
Williams, Coulter, Blairsburg, Geneva, Bradford, Hansell, Popejoy,
Galt, Beeds Lake State Park, Iowa Falls Municipal Airport, Hampton
Municipal Airport and Ackley Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 140 and 167.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH