Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HARDIN…SOUTHEASTERN WRIGHT…FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN

HAMILTON COUNTIES…

At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Jewell Junction to Ackley, moving

north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Iowa Falls, Hampton, Ackley, Big Wall Lake, Alden, Dows, Latimer,

Williams, Coulter, Blairsburg, Geneva, Bradford, Hansell, Popejoy,

Galt, Beeds Lake State Park, Iowa Falls Municipal Airport, Hampton

Municipal Airport and Ackley Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 140 and 167.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH