Some churches say services still too risky as cases grow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Religious leaders in Minnesota will soon be free to open their doors to worshippers once again with some precautions due to the coronavirus, but many believe it's too soon to resume services.

Gov. Tim Walz is allowing places of worship to reopen at 25% capacity Wednesday.

While Catholic dioceses are planing to reopen parishes, other churches say the risks are still too great.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 12 new deaths and 745 new confirmed cases to raise the state's death toll to 881 and its confirmed case count to 21,315.