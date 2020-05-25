Strong storms possible tonight and tomorrow

A second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to impact southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for the majority of the area.

It looks like we'll be staying dry through the dinner hour so you won't need to worry about holding an umbrella over the grill tonight. I think the best chance for severe weather is between 8 and 10 PM tonight.

The main threat with these storms is strong wind gusts, but we can't rule out the possibility for small hail and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Tuesday morning.

It does look like we'll start off dry on Tuesday before another round of scattered showers and storms moves in during the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for much of the area on Tuesday as well so some strong storms are possible.

Total rainfall accumulation by Tuesday evening look to be between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch, with localized higher totals with storms.

We won't be able to escape more wet weather on Wednesday with a few lights showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for the next few days, then slowly declining to the upper 70s by the weekend.

The good news is that we'll feel less muggy as we head towards the weekend! Dew points will dip back into the more comfortable 50s and upper 40s.