“Taps” across Rochester; A veteran’s observance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --- Army Reserve veteran and Rochester resident John Kruesel spent this Memorial Day doing the same thing he's done on many others, playing music.

He visited locations around Rochester playing "Taps" on his bugle.

"I said to myself that I am going to go around and I am going to play Taps at Soldiers field, followed by the Center Street Bridge to pay tribute to the people that are in the Navy and Air Force, and then Oakwood cemetery, the Oakwood West, and a cemetery on Farm Hill," said Kruesel.

He's been a bugler since the 5th grade.

Marvin Toogood, a Navy Veteran, was laying flowers on his father's grave and was happy to hear Kruesel play.

"It brought tears to my eyes and they're still here. It was a great honor to have this for my father and all the other veterans out here today, this is what Memorial Day is about," Toogood said.

"Paying tribute to people that have come before us. That have allowed us to be the people that we are. And to give tribute to the people on the front lines currently because of the virus. Frontlines in the military, and in public service," Kruesel said.

James Rasmussen, a Rochester resident, also stopped to hear the tribute.

"Taps always gives me chills, always," he said.

"If you think about it, It chokes you up...and it should. These emotions are its a tribute to those who have served and let us never forget," Kruesel said.

Kruesel hopes those around the United States understand what this holiday means.

"So I hope that this is going on throughout the world at all locations to pay attention to the importance of those that have continued to serve us," Kruesel said.