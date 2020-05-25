Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events

BALTIMORE (AP) -- President Donald Trump has honored America's fallen service members as he commemorates Memorial Day in the midst of a pandemic.

He spoke at a ceremony at Baltimore's historic Fort McHenry, where he declared that no "obstacle, no challenge and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people."

Trump earlier attended a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Presidents on Memorial Day typically honor fallen military members by laying a wreath and delivering a speech at the hallowed burial ground in Virginia.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony looked different this year. Trump approached a wreath already in place, touching it and giving a salute.

