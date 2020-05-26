2020 Olmsted County Fair canceled, ‘alternative options’ being pursued

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Fair, the decision was made to cancel the fair that was scheduled to take place from July 27 to Aug. 2, and to "plan alternative options."

“The health and safety of our fairgoers and the greater community is very important to us. This was not an easy decision and we take it very seriously. We have spent countless hours trying to chart the best path forward,” said Scott Schneider, Olmsted County Fair Board President in a news release.

The Fair Board will reportedly continue to work with vendors, fair partners and others impacted by the decision.

The Fair said "a member of the Olmsted County Fair Board will join the already existing 'Community Celebration' work group that includes members from Rochesterfest, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Civic Music, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Park and Recreation Fireworks Program, Rochester Public Library, R.Neighbors, Mayo Civic Center, Minnesota’s Rochester, Rochester Chamber of Commerce, and other area businesses and peers."

"Another top priority is offering some form of programming for our 4H, FFA, and potentially Open Class programs. We are exploring any and all options for these groups," the Fair said.

The Fair also said the board will collaborate with other area groups to pursue other event options, "including a drive-in theater and concert venue at Graham Park."

“Since the onset of our current situation we have been working with the board to develop unique and creative strategies that hopefully address the ever changing COVID-19 landscape," said Brandon Helgeson, Owner of Big BANG Companies, the fair’s contracted Marketing and Event Company, in a news release. "We have Olmsted County Agricultural Association 'Olmsted County FREE Fair' taken the approach of simultaneously planning for multiple scenarios up to and including this cancellation. We wanted to be prepared for just about anything and still be able to offer something to our community. This is the type of planning that normally takes a year and we are trying to get it done in months but we all stand ready for the challenge.”

The Olmsted County Fair said future announcements will be made on the Fair's Facebook page