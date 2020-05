ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- May 26 marks a major milestone for an Olmsted County park and you can enjoy it with free admission all day. Chester Woods Park is turning 25 years old.

The park is the result of land originally purchased to help with Rochester's flood control project.

150,000 people visit the park each year.

Chester Woods features 1,300 acres with 15 miles of trails. You can enjoy hiking, kayaking, native prairies, camping and new in 2020 - a dog park.