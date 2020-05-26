CROSSING THE RIVER: Minnesotans heading over the Mississippi for Wisconsin businesses

LA CROSSE, Minn. (KTTC) - Tuesday afternoon, La Crosse was bustling with visitors from all over Minnesota. Many businesses in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are not reopening until June 1st and some customers have decided to venture over the border.

"La Crescent, Winona, Rochester, someone said St. Olaf," said Michael Rude, owner of Polite Barber Shop.

Some were in desperate need of a haircut.

"I've legit had a line at my door," the barber said. "People bringing books and chairs, waiting up to an hour before I'm open to try to get in."

Others are looking to quench their thirst.

"When Minnesota is closed, we'll come over here to Wisconsin, sure," said Minnesota resident Doug Kerns.

Some even decided to find a place to stay.

"A lot of the hotels were filled up with folks from Minnesota," said Kerns, who works in Wisconsin.

Yet while demand is high, safe distancing and capacity guidelines remain in place at many establishments.

"Happy hour here would be full and it's not," said Kerns, at John's Bar.

It includes places like movie theaters.

"It's the same experience, just everyone is a little more spaced out. Our bar is open. We got movies," said Sam DeMerit, manager at Rivoli Theater.

Some restaurants in town stayed closed until today, preferring to stay cautious even when allowed to reopen.

"We're worried about long-term as far as financially. It's going to be fine. In the short term, we want our employees and customers to keep coming back," said Mark Goede, owner of The Breakfast Club & Pub.

The businesses not only have new policies, but some even have deals, like Polite's $10 haircut.

"Everyone has had a difficult couple of months," said Rude. "I thought maybe it would help."

With all the Minnesotans in town, the Wisconsin barber says he has noticed a difference between the two states' residents.

"It's easier to make Wisconsin residents look handsome than Minnesota residents," said Rude.

All the business owners say they welcome tourists as long as they follow their guidelines and do not come to town if they feel sick.