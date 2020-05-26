Growing need for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Without any widely available drug treatment, COVID-19 patients don't have many options.

"In the absence of a vaccine, we have really limited tools," said Dr. Joseph Poterucha, Chair of Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics with the Mayo Clinic.

One of those tools can be found within the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients. It's used in a process called convalescent plasma therapy.

The plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that help give those currently battling the virus a better chance at surviving. The call is now going out for more donors.

"So people like me who caught COVID, who are unlucky enough to have had the virus but were lucky enough to come through the other side, we now have superpowers in our blood in the form of our antibodies that we can now share with both patients and with the scientific community in their effort to come up with a treatment," said Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps.

"You introduce an antibody, those killer cells that our body has produced, that are ready if it were to come again, that's front line protection," said Dr. Poterucha.

Donors need to be symptom free for at least 14 days before they can make a donation.

"You know, a month ago, we didn't have the antibody test, now we do," said Poterucha. "What a tremendous opportunity to capture those sub-clinical or asymptomatic patients to provide plasma for those who are going to be most vulnerable. Again, the elderly and those with underlying comorbidities."

"There are so many ways that we as survivors can use these superpowers to give back, that we're able to change that stigma because we are the ones who will lead that scientific, medical, and academic community to the answers that they need," said Berrent.

"There's going to be a second wave and we don't have the vaccine yet, so just think about that," said Poterucha. "If you might be a donor, get screened, talk to your doctor and go for it. We need your help."

If you or someone you know has survived COVID-19, click here for information on how to donate plasma.