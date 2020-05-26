HELPING OUT: Restaurants without outdoor dining given green light to make their own

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayor Kim Norton has signed an executive order to allow restaurants to look for ways to have outdoor seating when they normally wouldn't. Businesses can look for parking lots, spaces, city parks or even the Mayo Civic Center.

Mayor Norton told KTTC, "It's going to allow restaurants and bars to open outside, faster and with more space whether it be in a parking lot or a parking space perhaps."

She added, "We're going to continue to follow the governor's orders and do what we can within our We're going to continue to follow the governor's orders and do what we can within our purview and the governor did say it's up to the cities to be creative and innovative and that's what we are trying to do for our businesses is be creative and innovative and make it as easy and as fast as possible."

City Council will hold a special session tomorrow to vote on the order.

Council Member Michael Wojcik says, "I have a lot of friends in this industry and it's been a tough road for them and whatever opportunities we have. I think it's important we come together as a city and we maximize those opportunities that are available to all businesses and that means doing things not normally how we would do it."

Adding that the city could get creative or add more onto the order saying, "It's not the perfect solution and not what everyone would want but we are also fighting a pandemic here. I think the combination of outdoor dining in places that are not conventional places like parking lots potentially and public places like boulevards potentially closing down some streets in some places I think we are going to create a lot of opportunity for folks to dine at restaurants they normally can't dine at," said Wojcik.

The city and restaurants will be working together to make these changes happen while keeping customers' safety in mind.

"There's a difference between opening up and people showing up. I think the more responsible we are and the better the restaurants do communicating that they've taken their safety seriously and they're providing a safe environment, that's going to allow more people to show up," Wojcik said.

You can read the original article about the executive order here.