Iowa to remove ban on evictions, gatherings as state reopens

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will lift a moratorium on evictions and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume as she removes more restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Reynolds also said she would also allow casinos, amusement parks, speedways, arcades and bowling alleys to reopen in the coming days.

Large gatherings for social functions and sports competitions will also be allowed to resume. The continued reopening comes as COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have increased to 471.

Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic could face eviction in coming months.