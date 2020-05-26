Minnesota reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 652 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 15 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the state COVID-19 death toll to 899. The Department said 732 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The largest single-day death toll was reported by MDH on Friday, with 33 deaths reported.

Health officials also reported on Tuesday that 652 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH said 21,960 positive cases have been recorded in Minnesota to date, including 2,427 health care workers.

MDH said 15,523 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department said about 209,898 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including 5,839 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's update.

Health officials said 570 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 258 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. This is the largest number COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU that the Department has reported in its daily update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.