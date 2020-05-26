Rochester mayor signs order allowing expanded outdoor seating for local bars, restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed an amendment to the existing local emergency order that allows restaurants and bars to add or expand outdoor seating.

This comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that starting June 1, Minnesota bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining.

"Our local small businesses are the cornerstone of our community. We are committed to supporting their efforts to reopen and rebound from the closure with creative and streamlined supports," Norton said in a news release. "We also continued to keep a focus on the health and safety of our entire community."

The City of Rochester said on Tuesday that City employees are working with local businesses to find opportunities to expand their outdoor seating.

"The executive order provides a greater amount of flexibility in how City teammates can work with establishment to maintain a safe environment, while creatively addressing the parameters set forth by Governor Walz," the City said.

According to the City of Rochester, businesses looking to expand outdoor searing can complete an application here starting Wednesday.

The City also said on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., businesses looking to expand the public right-of-way will be able to go to a station that will be set up at the corner of 1st Avenue and Historic 3rd Street to finalize the agreements needed for the space.