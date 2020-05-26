Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Worth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR WORTH COUNTY…

At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northwood,

moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northwood, Manly, Kensett, Grafton, Bolan and Northwood Municipal.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 204 and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Iowa.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not

immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place

of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small

interior room.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH