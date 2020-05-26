Severe weather possible today; quieter days later this week

Warm and muggy with severe weather possible today

A slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the west has been responsible for the past couple of waves of thunderstorms in our area this week and it looks to again serve as the focus of more intense activity later today. A warm, humid, and unstable atmosphere will set the stage for another round of thunderstorms that will hang around for much of today and tonight. The entire area is in the Storm Prediction Center's "Slight Risk" for severe weather in today's outlook, meaning there is now a threat for tornadoes added to the list of severe weather elements present in today's weather picture.

Look for sunshine early in the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing after 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM ahead of that storm system. Thunderstorms will become more widespread and eventually stronger after 4:00 PM. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy downpours of rainfall will be possible in any of those late day storms. The risk of severe weather will possibly linger until midnight. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a slight south breeze that will occasionally gust to 20 miles per hour.

As the cold front stalls, a few showers will linger into Wednesday morning with another round of light rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon. Severe weather doesn't look to be a concern for tomorrow, though, so in that respect it will be a much quieter weather picture for the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with light south winds.

There will be another round of light rain showers impacting the area Thursday morning and for the early afternoon thanks to the arrival of another cold front from the northwest. Skies will clear off later in the day and that sunshine will help warm our temperatures to the mid-70s with a slight westerly breeze.

Strong Canadian high pressure will move in for Friday and the weekend, bringing abundant sunshine and crisp, cool temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Friday with 60s to lower 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer air will slowly build in early next week with highs in the upper 70s, then lower 80s for high temperatures likely for the first few days of June.