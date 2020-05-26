Strong to severe storms possible tonight

A "Tornado Watch" remains in effect until 8 p.m for most of our NE Iowa counties. This means the correct ingredients are present this afternoon/evening for tornadoes to develop. A possible watch could be coming for SE Minnesota later this afternoon.

Some storms and showers have already begun moving through northeast Iowa and already crossed I-90 into SE Minnesota. As more storms continue to move through, the best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms for SE Minnesota will be between 4 - 9 pm.

The main threats tonight will be lightning and quick heavy downpours with rainfall accumulations reaching near 0.10" and up to 1.0" in some isolated areas. Strong winds and small hail will also be possible this evening. The tornado threat is not high in SE Minnesota at this time, but that could change through the evening. The tornado threat is higher in NE Iowa, mainly south of Mason City.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue until after sunset this evening with some linger showers into Wednesday morning. The severe threat will diminish after sunset.

Temperatures will be a little up and down through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday just before dropping into the 60s for the weekend.

Nick