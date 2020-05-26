Tornado Warning from TUE 5:15 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northwestern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota…

Northeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota…

Southwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Wells, or 16 miles northwest of Albert Lea, moving

north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Waldorf around 540 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Matawan and Baroda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.00IN