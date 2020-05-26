Tornado Warning until TUE 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES…

At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Alexander, or 12 miles northeast of Clarion, moving

north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Wright and northwestern Franklin Counties, including the

following locations… Alexander.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…0.00IN