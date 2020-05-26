Tornado Warning until TUE 5:45 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until TUE 5:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES…
At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Alexander, or 12 miles northeast of Clarion, moving
north at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Wright and northwestern Franklin Counties, including the
following locations… Alexander.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…0.00IN