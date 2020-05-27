A few more midweek thunderstorms, but drier, quieter days are ahead

Warm and unsettled again today

Warm, humid air continues to pool in the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system and its cold front that are moving in from the west. We'll have occasional sunshine through the morning and early afternoon with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms, but this time around severe weather isn't nearly as likely as the strong activity we experienced on Tuesday. With that said, there is just enough wind shear in the lower part of the atmosphere that a few storms may produce funnel clouds, but not necessarily supercell thunderstorms that would produce tornadoes like the ones we were anticipating Tuesday evening when a Tornado Watch was in effect. That's something we'll be on the lookout for later today in an otherwise non-severe weather environment. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with light south winds.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area through much of tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s and more of northwesterly breeze behind the cold front.

Cool, crisp, quiet weather for the weekend

Another cold front will swing through the area early Thursday, producing more showers in the area for the morning and early afternoon hours. Clouds will then clear off later in the day as cooler, drier air blows into the area on a somewhat gusty northwest breeze. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Strong high pressure from Canada will move in for Friday and remain planted in the region for the weekend, bringing bright, quiet weather to the Midwest. We'll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s Friday and Saturday with lower 70s in store for Sunday.

Summer heat builds in for the first week of June

Warmer air will return promptly next week and there are signs that the upcoming warm air mass may hold on for several days. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Monday with mid-80s possible for the rest of the week.