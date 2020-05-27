Hennepin County Attorney’s office responds to Minneapolis mayor’s comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hennepin County Attorney's office is responding to earlier comments Wednesday by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
At a news conference earlier Wednesday, Frey called for the officers involved in the George Floyd arrest and subsequent death to be charged in the case.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office responded in a statement posted to its website late Wednesday afternoon.
"This office is aware of Mayor Frey’s comments. We are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to expeditiously gather and review all of the evidence in the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd. The videotaped death of Mr. Floyd, which has outraged us and people across the country, deserves the best we can give and that is what this office will do."