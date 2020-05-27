HOUSES OF WORSHIP: How are Rochester churches planning to welcome back members?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - They say a church is not a building, it's people.

"We're here to help our members and the community of Rochester experience the power of seeing the holy in each other," said Elizabeth Macaulay, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church.

But an empty building still feels wrong.

"Oh, my heart is breaking," said Macaulay.

Houses of worship are now allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and following CDC guidelines such as social distancing, but Christ United is playing it safe.

Most of the church members have not been back back to the building since it closed in March, Those who have have been required to wear a mask. This Sunday, Christ United is holding a drive-by service as a way to return to normal, even if it's a new normal.

"As long as people promise to stay in their cars and they'll be six feet apart from each other." Macaulay said. "At least, we can see each other."

Others like Rochester Assembly prepare to open up this Sunday but following safety precautions.

"So there will be four worship centers open. It's by registration only. We set up a real simplistic link where people can choose the experience of their choice," said John Skipworth, Rochester Assembly's lead pastor.

However, with vacation bible school, retreats and other gatherings being cancelled. it's forced them to rethink how they worship.

"It's been pretty exciting and we're seeing people build community through online communication," said students pastor Jonathan Gates.

Online platforms have given both churches new ways of doing things.

"I don't know why we'd stop," said Macaulay. "We have an opportunity to reach a population that would not perhaps come through the doors of the church but they're happy to check us out online."

Although they miss seeing others in person, congregations are using social media and other virtual ways to stay connected.

"Just because we are being asked to socially distance doesn't mean we should be spiritually distancing," said Gates.

Almost every church in the Med City has a similar yet slightly different plan for how and when to return to in-person worship.

Midwest Bible Baptist is welcoming church members back Wednesday with a drive-by service at 7, featuring a special musical guest.