Minneapolis Mayor calls for charges against officer who arrested George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to charge the officer who placed his knee on George Floyd's neck during an arrest.

Mayor Frey spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and said that "We cannot turn a blind eye. It is on us as leaders to see this for what it is and call it what it is."

The Minneapolis police officer is seen on video with his knee on George Floyd's neck.

The video shows Floyd become unresponsive. He was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.

The incident sparked protests in the city Tuesday night.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office is "shocked and saddened" by what appeared.

The city of Minneapolis released the names of the four officers involved in the arrest. All were terminated from their positions on Tuesday.

Their names are Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Alexander Kueng.

KTTC's sister station KARE 11 has confirmed the officer who had his knee on Floyd is Derek Chauvin.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident.